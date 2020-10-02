Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver (TSE:USA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:USA opened at C$3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.10 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.12.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.