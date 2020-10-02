Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

USA opened at C$3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$6.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

