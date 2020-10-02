Roth Capital Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $41.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

PLL stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

