Roth Capital Downgrades New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) to Neutral

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Pacific Metals from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUPMF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. New Pacific Metals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.