Roth Capital Boosts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $195.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

