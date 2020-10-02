Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Buys £9,600 in Stock

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn purchased 40,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

Shares of ROL opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. Rotala Plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.33.

Get Rotala alerts:

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.