Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHHVF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $341.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.53. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $280.35 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

