Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RHHBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at $11,265,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at $11,365,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

