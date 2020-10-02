Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 385 by Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 385 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 376.62.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

