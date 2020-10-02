Robert W. Baird Boosts Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target to $8.00

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 477.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

