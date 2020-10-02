Robert Scott Brogi Purchases 3,750 Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Robert Scott Brogi bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HYRE opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. HyreCar Inc has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Analysts predict that HyreCar Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYRE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

