RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

RLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 451,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

