Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $68,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

