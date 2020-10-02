Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Investec cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.