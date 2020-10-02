RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $23.47 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

