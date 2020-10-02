Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

REXR stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

