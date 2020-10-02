REVV 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1.84 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars.

