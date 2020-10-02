Reviewing Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $2.69 billion 5.85 $549.28 million $1.09 28.08 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 1.41 -$18.79 million N/A N/A

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical 20.42% 10.60% 9.11% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis. It is also developing products for gastric, colorectal, small and non-small cell lung, head and neck, urothelial, esophageal, ovarian, biliary tract, hematologic cancers; and hodgkin lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, glioblastoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, solid tumor, central nervous system lymphoma, primary testicular lymphoma, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, chronic myeloid leukemia, cancer anorexia/cachexia, melanoma, pheochromocytoma, acute leukemia, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus nephritis, untreated rheumatoid arthritis, primary sjögren syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, chronic heart failure, tachyarrhythmia, ventricular arrhythmia, sepsis, hepatitis C, parkinson's disease, overactive bladder, osteoarthritis, sjögren syndrome, and underactive bladder. Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has collaboration agreements with Eisai Co., Ltd. and Schrödinger Inc., and Merus N.V. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

