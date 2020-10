Reviewing Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) and KBS Fashion Group (NYSE:KBSF)

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) and KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delta Apparel and KBS Fashion Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel $431.73 million 0.24 $8.24 million $1.38 10.67 KBS Fashion Group $16.47 million 0.30 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Delta Apparel has higher revenue and earnings than KBS Fashion Group.

Risk and Volatility

Delta Apparel has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBS Fashion Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Delta Apparel and KBS Fashion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Apparel 0 0 0 0 N/A KBS Fashion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Delta Apparel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of KBS Fashion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Delta Apparel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Apparel and KBS Fashion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel -3.23% -7.07% -2.53% KBS Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Delta Apparel beats KBS Fashion Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses. The company also manufactures private label products for branded sportswear companies, trendy regional brands, retailers, and sports licensed apparel marketers; and various types of printed garments and apparels under the DTG2Go brand. In addition, it markets various apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories under the Salt Life and COAST brands, as well as other labels; and active wear apparel garments under the Delta and Soffe brands. Further, the company provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military. Additionally, it sells its products direct-to-consumer on its Websites, as well as through its retail stores. Delta Apparel, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1 corporate store and 29 franchised stores. The company is headquartered in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

