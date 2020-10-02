Reviewing Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Newgioco Group (NYSE:NWGI)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and Newgioco Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 18.60 $27.14 million $0.56 209.77 Newgioco Group $35.58 million 0.94 -$9.27 million N/A N/A

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Newgioco Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newgioco Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Newgioco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -5.66% 3.48% 1.10% Newgioco Group -10.83% -45.78% -14.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alteryx and Newgioco Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 1 5 8 0 2.50 Newgioco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx presently has a consensus price target of $142.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Newgioco Group.

Summary

Alteryx beats Newgioco Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Newgioco Group Company Profile

Newgioco Group, Inc., a vertically integrated betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of gaming products. The company provides its products under the Newgioco brand name primarily through its Website, newgioco.it, as well as through retail betting locations; and through other gaming Websites, including originalbet.it, timetobet.it, lovingbet.it., imperialbet.it, clubgames.it, gamesmart.it, quibet.it, 782sport.it, mixbet.it, betlive5k.it, and fullmatch.it. It serves 68,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 130 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Empire Global Corp. and changed its name to Newgioco Group, Inc. in July 2016. Newgioco Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

