Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.74. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $317,174 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

