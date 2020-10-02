Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Restaurant Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.58 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

