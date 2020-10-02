Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mercantile Bank Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBWM. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

