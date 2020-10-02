Research Analysts Set Expectations for GreenSky Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for GreenSky in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSKY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky by 19.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GreenSky by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

