Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harris Wildstein acquired 61,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 871,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

