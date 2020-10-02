REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

REMYY opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.21. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

