Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of REKR opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 2,725,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

