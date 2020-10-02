Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Sells $147,450.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $147,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 224.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

