RED Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,528.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. RED has a market cap of $406,948.33 and approximately $5,528.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00427088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.