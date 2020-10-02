Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 7,706 ($100.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,481.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,045.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

