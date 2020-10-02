Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 7,706 ($100.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,481.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,045.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

