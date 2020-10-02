Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) price objective (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,706 ($100.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,481.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,045.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

