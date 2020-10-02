RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

