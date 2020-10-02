RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. RealPage has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,329,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $5,987,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,990,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,317,451. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in RealPage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

