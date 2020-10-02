RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBB. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 111.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

