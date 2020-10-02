Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

BDT stock opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of $341.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

