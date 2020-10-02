Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

TWO stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

