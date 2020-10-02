Raymond James Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $227.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.16. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $205.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

