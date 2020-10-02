Randall Cook Sells 6,041 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $28,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,831,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

