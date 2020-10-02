Randall Cook Sells 6,041 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $28,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BlackBerry stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.51.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.
