Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 424,029 shares of company stock worth $4,923,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radius Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 153,725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 67.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 143,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58,182 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

