Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.22.

RDUS opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 199,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 424,029 shares of company stock worth $4,923,249 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 12.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,158 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 218.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

