Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.61

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.61 and traded as high as $33.72. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 363,253 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.64. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

