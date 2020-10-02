QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on November 16th

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £459,769.34 ($600,770.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 151 shares of company stock worth $44,871.

QQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 303 ($3.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 330.83 ($4.32).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.