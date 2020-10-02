Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for CrossFirst Bankshares Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CFB stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares during the last quarter.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.