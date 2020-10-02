Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aramark Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARMK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.