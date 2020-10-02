Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

