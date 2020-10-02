Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Sells C$286,357.00 in Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner sold 122,900 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.33, for a total value of C$286,357.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($228,107).

On Monday, September 28th, Kenneth Richard Donner sold 142,300 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$328,713.00.

Shares of CVE:PGM opened at C$2.22 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of $843.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

