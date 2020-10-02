Provexis (LON:PXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Provexis (LON:PXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:PXS opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. Provexis has a 1-year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Get Provexis alerts:

About Provexis

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Provexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.