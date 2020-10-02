Provexis (LON:PXS) Announces Earnings Results

Provexis (LON:PXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PXS opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. Provexis has a 12-month low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72.

About Provexis

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

