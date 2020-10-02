Project Pai Trading Down 0.2% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $281,282.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, HBUS, Huobi and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.05151298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,701,081,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,925,609 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

