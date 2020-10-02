Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Priority Technology stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,131,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Passilla bought 19,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,806.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $65,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,458 shares of company stock worth $98,011 and sold 93,091 shares worth $227,008. 88.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of Priority Technology worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

